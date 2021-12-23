Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,779.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $12,779.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.95 or 0.08020035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.06 or 1.00096019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

