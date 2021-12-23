PutinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Reaches $120,884.46

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $120,884.46 and $187.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,631.90 or 0.99629270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00031699 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $753.73 or 0.01483128 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

