Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai Sells 26,313 Shares

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PZN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,170. The company has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 357,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 26.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

