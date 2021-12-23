Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.13 or 0.00017874 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.18 or 0.07977728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,070.67 or 0.99977950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.