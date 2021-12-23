Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 125.4% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 230,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

