Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ICL Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ICL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

ICL stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

