Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

ETN opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. Eaton has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

