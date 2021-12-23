Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

