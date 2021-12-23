Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth $979,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.