Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Boosted by Piper Sandler

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

