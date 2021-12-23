Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Reduced by Analyst

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

