QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $480,875.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.77 or 0.08023781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,753.53 or 0.99769216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00052589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007229 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

