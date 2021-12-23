Qtum Trading Up 9.5% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $162.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.37 or 0.00020217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,938,146 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

