Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Quark has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $106,018.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,192,726 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

