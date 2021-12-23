QuarkChain Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $162.70 million and approximately $51.43 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

