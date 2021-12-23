QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Up 9.1% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $88.24 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $269.77 or 0.00531498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.