QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.05. QuinStreet shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 166,742 shares changing hands.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $978.53 million, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,201 shares of company stock worth $2,301,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

