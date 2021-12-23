Quipt Home Medical Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

