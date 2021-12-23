Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $80.12 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00005955 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $80.12 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.03 or 0.08030513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,788.90 or 0.99940558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,472,510 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars.

