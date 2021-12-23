Rally (RLY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.40 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $852.32 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,482,554 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

