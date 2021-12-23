Rate3 Market Capitalization Tops $262,172.37 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 118.4% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $262,172.37 and approximately $212,730.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

