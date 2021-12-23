Raymond James & Associates Acquires 172,278 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $228,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

