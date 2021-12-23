Raymond James & Associates Acquires 228,135 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.88% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $235,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $83.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

