Raymond James & Associates Acquires 252,287 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,287 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned 10.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $633,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

