Raymond James & Associates Acquires 60,684 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $369,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.