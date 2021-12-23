Raymond James & Associates Acquires 66,221 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Visa worth $756,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Shares of V opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average is $225.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

