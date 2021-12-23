Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $287,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average is $190.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.48 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.