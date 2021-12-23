Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $255,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.