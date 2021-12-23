Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Costco Wholesale worth $348,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.31 and its 200-day moving average is $460.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

