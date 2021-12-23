Raymond James & Associates Buys 106,876 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Accenture worth $265,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

NYSE:ACN opened at $403.69 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The stock has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

