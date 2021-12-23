Raymond James & Associates Buys 31,921 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $285,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $264.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.05. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

