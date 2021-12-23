Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Unilever worth $199,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

