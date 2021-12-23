Raymond James & Associates Has $171.62 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $171,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

