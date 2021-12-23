Raymond James & Associates Has $3.91 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.36% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,908,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $305,625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

