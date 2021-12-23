Raymond James & Associates Has $407.42 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $407,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.