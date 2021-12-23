Raymond James & Associates Has $524.59 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $524,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $469.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

