Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,288,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.