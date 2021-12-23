Raymond James & Associates Purchases 104,337 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $337,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $245.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

