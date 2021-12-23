Raymond James & Associates Purchases 121,956 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,956 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $179,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

