Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,355,046 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 649.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $643,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $251.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

