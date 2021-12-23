Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $176,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $454.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

