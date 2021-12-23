Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.51% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $285,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

