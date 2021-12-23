Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,923 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $173,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

