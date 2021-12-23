Raymond James & Associates Sells 68,472 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Amgen worth $178,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

AMGN stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

