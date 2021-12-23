Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247,639 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.01% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $696,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

