Raymond James Begins Coverage on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

