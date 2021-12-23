Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.52.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

