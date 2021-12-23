Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $200,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock worth $397,784,750. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB opened at $331.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.49. The firm has a market cap of $922.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

