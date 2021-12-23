Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $113.78 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $113,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

QCOM opened at $181.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

