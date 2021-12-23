Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $120.66 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $120,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after buying an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

